Edith Mae Doolittle
Greenville - Edith Doolittle, 84, of Greenville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Philip Doolittle and Mabel Krohn Doolittle.
She is survived by her loving siblings, Robert Doolittle (Ruth) and her sister Marge Daggett; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend and caregiver, Teresa. Besides joining her parents in Heaven, she will also be reunited with her siblings, Audrey Hunter and Ralph Doolittle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:
Baptist International Missions, Inc. P. O. Box 9, Harrison, TN 37341
Missionary Peter Doolittle, Account #1622, for the Maranatha Bible Camp in Cuiaba, Brazil, S.A. This is Edith's desire as her brother, Robert, founded the Bible Camp 42 years ago and she visited there several times and faithfully prayed for the ministry.
For full obituary, please go www.thepalmettomortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 2 to May 3, 2020