Edith R. Sumner
Greenville - Edith R. Sumner, 103, of Greenville, SC, wife of the late Albert Sumner, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 of natural causes.
Born in Edgefield, SC she was a daughter of the late William "Holly" Holloway Reynolds and Fannie Mason Reynolds.
Edith grew up in Edgefield and graduated from Edgefield High School. She ran a successful business in Greenville, SC as a beautician and mortician until age 95 when she sold her business and retired.
She is survived by two sisters, Thelma Cox and Lena Spangenberg; two grandsons, Mark (Angela) Hinton, and John Hinton; grand daughter-in-law, Robin Hinton; two great granddaughters, Madison Hinton and Bailey Hinton; great grandson, Luke Hinton and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Hinton; two sisters, Sybil R Johnson, Ellen R. Kirby; four brothers, Joe H. Reynolds, Raymond M. Reynolds, Jabrez E. Reynolds, and Clyde Reynolds; and grandson, Matthew Hinton.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Earle Street Baptist Church. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required for those that can attend in person.
The service will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person and archived on Earle Street Baptist Church's You Tube Channel.
Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
