1/
Edith R. Sumner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith R. Sumner

Greenville - Edith R. Sumner, 103, of Greenville, SC, wife of the late Albert Sumner, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 of natural causes.

Born in Edgefield, SC she was a daughter of the late William "Holly" Holloway Reynolds and Fannie Mason Reynolds.

Edith grew up in Edgefield and graduated from Edgefield High School. She ran a successful business in Greenville, SC as a beautician and mortician until age 95 when she sold her business and retired.

She is survived by two sisters, Thelma Cox and Lena Spangenberg; two grandsons, Mark (Angela) Hinton, and John Hinton; grand daughter-in-law, Robin Hinton; two great granddaughters, Madison Hinton and Bailey Hinton; great grandson, Luke Hinton and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Hinton; two sisters, Sybil R Johnson, Ellen R. Kirby; four brothers, Joe H. Reynolds, Raymond M. Reynolds, Jabrez E. Reynolds, and Clyde Reynolds; and grandson, Matthew Hinton.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Earle Street Baptist Church. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required for those that can attend in person.

The service will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person and archived on Earle Street Baptist Church's You Tube Channel.

Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved