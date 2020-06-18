Edith Roberts McKittrick
Edith Roberts McKittrick

- - Edith Avinelle Roberts McKittrick, 86, widow of Benjamin Grady McKittrick, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Mrs. McKittrick was born in Fountain Inn to the late William Riley Roberts and Celia Frances Hammett Roberts. She was a member of Simpsonville Church of God and former member of Mauldin Church of God. Edith enjoyed cooking, canning, sharing recipes, gardening and flowers. Her hobbies include creating book marks and bird watching, especially hummingbirds.

Edith was a loving soul who opened her home to many through the years and was remembered by family for providing shelter during hurricane Katrina.

Surviving is a son, Ben McKittrick (Dana); three daughters, Barbara Knuth (Byron), Becky Slovenski (Tom), and Pam Whitmore (Rocky); one sister, Alice Jones; six grandchildren, Kyle McKittrick, Kevin McKittrick, Kelley Pace, Brittany Sullivan, Andreea Washburn and Alexandra Whitmore; five great-grandchildren, Keegan McKittrick, Kate McKittrick, Klaire McKittrick, Daniel Whitmore and Michael Sullivan.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Andreea, Alex and Ginger for their selfless love and care.

The family will receive friends 5-7pm Friday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be 10am Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Service, officiated by Rev. Delton Hand. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Fletcher Funeral Service




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
