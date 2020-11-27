Edith Springfield Kemp
Greer - Edith Springfield Kemp, born in Greenville County, on August 1, 1940, daughter of the late L. J. and Gaynelle Springfield, received her heavenly reward on November 26, 2020. She rushed into the arms of her Savior and Lord, whom she served for many, many years. She is finally free from pain and suffering and is rejoicing with all the heavenly saints. While she will be missed greatly, her family is celebrating her heavenly homecoming. Our hearts are grieving, but at the same time are at peace knowing that she will be taken care of eternally by her Lord.
She was the epitome of a loyal, submissive and faithful wife. She was the most loving mother to her children, and a very generous Nana and Grandma to her grandchildren, and a doting Grammie to her great-grandchildren. She had the gift of loving big and often. Her joy was her family. Her spiritual gift was the gift of hospitality. She always made sure that you felt at home when you were in her earthly home. She always put the needs of others before her own. She blessed many lives without ever wanting credit for anything. She was an earthly angel.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John T. Kemp; her two children, Mike Kemp and daughter-in-law, Allison Kyzer Kemp, Tina Kemp Stephens and son-in-law, Skip Stephens; her grandchildren, Tray Stephens, Leah Stephens Hagood (Jake), Sarah Kemp Chandler (Justin) and Taylor Kemp; and her great-grandchildren, Michael and Makenzie Chandler, Isaac, Kaleb and Melody Hagood.
Surviving siblings are Harold Springfield (Peggy), Glenda Carlton (Billy) and Janice Emory (Doug) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister and brother-in-law, Lottie and Gordon Alexander, and one brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Lois Springfield.
Services will be held at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Taylors, SC to be officiated by Dr. Ralph Carter and long-time friend, Rev. Jeff Lethco. Due to COVID restrictions, the family is requesting that masks be worn during the celebration. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with the ceremony to follow at 3:00 p.m. A private burial service will be held at Graceland East Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Piedmont Women's Center, 1143 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family would like to thank the staff at both the Cancer Institute Eastside and Pruitt Hospice for their months of care they provided for Edith and her family.
Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com
