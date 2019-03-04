Edna Brown Hall



Greenville - Edna Brown Hall, 78, formerly of Greenville, entered into heaven's glory on Saturday, March 2, 2019.



She was born in Greenville to the late Thomas and Ruby Randall Brown. Edna was a 1958 graduate of Parker High School. She worked as a teacher's assistant for 26 years with the Greenville Co. School District and was a member of Berea First Baptist Church.



She is survived by her loving daughter, Andrea Hall Herrin (Ron), of Dacula, GA; and two granddaughters, Kaylee F. Herrin and Abbie Y. Herrin.



Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hall, of 50 years in 2016.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29611.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary