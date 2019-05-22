Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Easley First Baptist Church
300 East 1st Avenue
Easley, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Easley First Baptist Church
300 East 1st Avenue
Easley, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Belin United Methodist Church Cemetery
4182 US-17 Business
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna C. Young


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Edna C. Young Obituary
Edna C. Young

Easley, SC - Mrs. Edna Calcutt Young, 82, wife of Shady Hampton Young, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born in Florence County, SC, the daughter of the late Andrew Berkeley Calcutt and the late Pauline Gibson Calcutt, Mrs. Young was a homemaker and a member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Edna's life was marked by her love of her family, and she adored her four grandsons. She enjoyed people and never met a stranger. She always enjoyed cooking and serving a meal for friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of sixty-three years, are a son, Lynn Young and his wife, Jean, of Murrells Inlet; and four grandsons, Hampton, Connor, Sullivan, and Berkeley Young. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Young was predeceased by a son, Russell Todd Young; and two brothers, John C. Calcutt and Andrew B. Calcutt, Jr.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the chapel of Easley First Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM Thursday at the church, prior to the service.

Graveside services will follow at 6:00 PM Thursday at the Belin United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4182 US-17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East 1st Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now