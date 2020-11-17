1/1
Edna Faye Shaw Michal
Edna Faye Shaw Michal

Greenville - Edna Faye Shaw Michal, 83, of Greenville, SC went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020. She was born in Apalachicola, FL to Ella Mae and Fred Shaw, and grew up in Niceville, FL. She married Joseph L. Michal, Jr. November 29, 1957. After marriage, Faye and Joe moved to Asheville, NC, where they resided until they moved to Greenville in 1983.

Faye earned her registered nursing degree in 1977. Well-regarded for her work, she remained active and fulfilled in her career, not retiring until age 78. She spent her life lovingly serving the Lord Jesus Christ, her family, many friends, and anyone she knew who had a need.

She is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Joe Michal, and two children: Cindy Heyward (married to Jim Heyward) of Charlotte, NC, and Joseph W. Michal of Greenville, SC. She has 3 grandchildren: Andrew Heyward of Kaysville, UT, Christine Heyward of Layton, UT, and Raquela Michal of Clover, SC; as well as 4 great-grandchildren. Faye is one of four siblings: Marjorie Maiden of Sevierville, TN, Fred Shaw of El Paso, TX, and Ferris Shaw who passed away November 9th, 2020. Her sister-in-law, Dr. Mary Michal lives in Greenville, SC.

A family graveside service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, November 12, 2020. The family plans to hold a memorial service in 2021, when circumstances allow.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
