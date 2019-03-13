Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:15 AM - 10:45 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church, Sanctuary
Greenville - Edna Mae Johnson, 98, widow of Herman Elmer Johnson, of Greenville, died Monday, March 11, 2019.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was a daughter of the late Carl John and Pearl Marks Miller.

Edna was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Ellen Hall (Michael) of Greenville; two grandchildren, Lauren Doar, MD (Chris) of Greenville, and Kathryn Hall, of Houston, TX; two great grandchildren, Chapman and Caroline Doar; a sister, Joan Stark (Al) of Florida; a nephew, John Stark (Dottie); and a niece, Debbie Lawrence (Marshall).

Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2310 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019
