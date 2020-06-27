Edward A. Peavy
Edward A. Peavy

Greenville, SC - Edward A. Peavy, 82, of Greenville, SC, widower of Becca McGraw Peavy, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Mr. Peavy was born June 17th, 1938 in Arlington, GA. Prior to his retirement he worked many years for Walgreen Drug Company and Eli-Witt Tobacco Company. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 thru 1962.

He is survived by a son, Robert Edward Peavy (Amy) and his grandson, Blake Edward Peavy.

The family will hold a small, Private Memorial Service at a later date.

In lieu of visiting or flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Edds name to be made to the charity of one's choice.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
