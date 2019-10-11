Services
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
Edward B. Mendanhall


1944 - 2019
Edward B. Mendanhall Obituary
Edward B. Mendanhall

Lexington - Edward B. Mendenhall, 75, was born August 24, 1944 in Chester, SC and passed away at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 after a year long, hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He was the son of the late Edward Brooks Mendenhall and Isabel Mendenhall Kirkpatrick.

Mr. Mendenhall proudly served in the U.S. Army and graduated from O.C.S. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.S. degree in Business Administration; graduated from Kings College, where he majored in Business Administration, and graduated from the SC Bankers School and the School of Banking - University of Wisconsin. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Fripp Island, SC. He was employed as a banker and small business owner.

Mr. Mendenhall is survived by his wife of 51 years, Tommie Sue Mendenhall; son, Thomas Edward Mendenhall (Debra); daughter, Brooks Mendenhall Wheeler (David) and grandsons, Charles Harold Wheeler and Brooks Samuel Wheeler.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675/www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
