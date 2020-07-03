Edward Cahaly

Edward CahalyGreenville - Edward Charles Cahaly, age 98 departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on June 24, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his wife Helen of 57 years, daughter Cathy Grainger, and son Elwyn. He was also preceded by three brothers George, Faris, Fox and Sister Louise. Mr. Cahaly was born in Greenville, a son of the late Charlie and Margaret Cahaly. As a senior at Greenville High School he co-opted with JE Sirrine Company and after graduation in 1939 was given full employment and assigned to the field engineering department. He attended the University of South Carolina and graduated in 1943 with a B.S. in Naval Sciences. Upon graduation he received a commission as an officer in the US Navy and served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. His ship the USS, Rutilicus, was one of the first to enter Nagasaki, after the atomic bomb, and assisted in evacuating allied prisoners of war and supplying food and small stores to occupations forces. Following the war, he returned to the University of South Carolina and in 1949 graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. After graduation he re-joined JE Sirrine Company and worked in several departments until he retired in 1983 as Manager of the Systems and Control Department. He was active in the American Society of Civil Engineering, (ASCE), Instrument Society of America (ISA), and the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE); serving as an officer in each. He was registered in 13 states to practice engineering. He was a member of the Church of the Redeemer and served on the Vestry. He returned to his church of Origin, St. Andrews Episcopal Church where he also served on the Vestry. Eddie (as called by friends) enjoyed golf, gardening and painting (which he took up in his middle 80's). He was active in his church and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Survivors include daughters, Margaret Ballenger of Greenville, SC and Nancy Braswell of Charleston; four grandchildren John, Hunter and Cahaly Ballenger and Ryan Grainger; two great grandchildren Anna Grace and Briggs Ballenger; a brother Phillip and wife Jane of Pendleton and sister Madeline of Plymouth, MA; seven nephews and thirteen nieces. A memorial service will be held for the immediate family at 10:00 AM on July 7, 2020 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church with burial in the Columbarium on the church grounds. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1002 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601.