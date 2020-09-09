Edward "Ed" Connell
Greenville - Edward "Ed" Morgan Connell, age 91, peacefully passed away September 6, 2020, with his loving wife Frieda at his side. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend that will be greatly missed.
Ed was born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas in 1929. He graduated from the University of Chattanooga. He was an accomplished athlete, attending college on a athletics scholarship and later being drafted by the Chicago White Sox. After earning his degree he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as litigation advocate before leaving the Navy with the rank of Ensign. Ed began a long career in the textile industry ultimately retiring as President of Carisbrook Industries in Greenville, South Carolina.
In his later years, Ed enjoyed golf,a game of gin rummy or double trouble and travel. Ed was a member of Green Valley Country Club and the Poinsett Club. Ed and Frieda loved traveling and were constantly planning their next big trip, always including his children, stepchildren and grandchildren.
Ed is lovingly remembered by his children, Leslie Larsen (Ron) of Sidney, British Columbia and Rod Connell (Barbara) of Charleston, SC; his stepson, Taylor Simms (Maggie) of Greenville, SC; and grandchildren, Barnes Connell (Whaley) of Charlotte, NC, and Halley Autry (Byron) of Charleston, SC; and great grandchildren, Bee, Rose and Lillyclaire who all affectionately called him "Big Ed."
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ezelle and John Connell; two brothers, John and Don Connell.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
