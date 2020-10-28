Edward Dunn Sloan, Jr.



- - 27 October, 2020, Edward Dunn Sloan, Jr., P.E., of 402 Huntington Road in Greenville died in Greenville. He was born June 20, 1929 in Greenville, the only son of the late Edward Dunn Sloan and Caroline Gibbes Young. He married Charlotte Ferguson of Spartanburg in 1960.



He attended public schools in Greenville and Sewanee Military Academy. In 1950, he received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from The Citadel. In 1953, he briefly attended the University of Pennsylvania. In 1978, Erskine College awarded him an honorary doctorate. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society.



In 1951, he went to Germany in the 4th Infantry Division as a platoon leader in a line company of its Engineer Combat Battalion. In 1952, he was released from extended active duty.



From 1952 until 1984, he was employed by Sloan Construction Company. Under his management, the firm expanded its primary asphalt paving operation in South Carolina to produce crushed stone and to work in Georgia, Florida, and overseas. He also engaged in hydroelectric generation and mariculture.



He was Chairman of Erskine College 1973-1978; a member of the Board of Trustees of Converse College; a Director of Astec Industries, Inc. of Chattanooga, a publicly held manufacturer of construction equipment; Senior Warden of St. Peter's Church, Greenville; Director and Secretary of S.C. Policy Council Educational Foundation, Inc., and an officer of several historical societies, trade associations, and advisory boards. He was a member of the Club of Thirty-Nine.



Beginning in 1998, he and S.C. Public Interest Foundation litigated extensively with the State, the General Assembly, the Governor, the Budget and Control Board, Board of Health and Environmental Control, Department of Transportation, Greenville County, City of Greenville, Greenville Hospital System, Clemson University, and school districts about defending the Constitution, procurement, permitting, ownership of non-tidal submerged land, payment of fees to a witness subpoenaed by the State, use of public funds for private purpose, debt limit, dual office holding, bobtailing, local legislation by the State, and a Governor holding a commission from other than the State.



He had a longtime interest in local and family history. He was a lapsed Episcopalian and a lapsed Republican.



He is survived by a son John Ferguson Sloan of Greenville, and daughters Caroline Young Sloan of Portland and Ella Lindsay Sloan (Tom Vella) of Sonoma, and grandson Charles Courtenay Sloan of Portland. He is predeceased by his wife in 2013, a son Edward Courtenay Sloan in 2014, and a sister Mary Hunter Sloan Shoemaker of Greenville in 2019.



A private service will be held.









