Edward E. Harte Jr. MD



Greenville - Edward E. Harte Jr. MD died peacefully surrounded by family on the 17th of March 2020 in Greenville, SC at the age of 68.



Ed was born in Fresno, Calif, went to high school in Glendale Calif, graduated with a Medical Degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine, and completed Internship and Residency in the U.S. Army specializing in Anesthesiology. He served as a senior ranking medical officer at Gorgas Army Hospital, Panama City, Panama and at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon. After honorably serving his country, he moved to Greenville, SC where he co-founded Palmetto Anesthesia Associates of Greenville, he retired in 2014.



Ed considered his greatest accomplishment was becoming a father, and later a grandfather. He was an avid reader, learning everything he could and was passionate about spreading his knowledge to everyone he met. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many hobbies to include building HAM radios, SCUBA diving, SCCA car racing, and learning to sail. An accomplished pistol and shotgun marksman, he enjoyed participating in IDPA and IPSC shooting competitions.



Edward is survived by his family; wife Janette Harte of Greenville, SC, daughter Lindsey Harte-Massey of Greenville, SC, son Phillip Harte of Aberdeen, NC, three grandchildren, mother Madelynne Harte of Glendale, CA, and sister Ellen Harte-Withey of Washington. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward E. Harte Sr., of Glendale, CA.



A private family service will be held. He will be interred at the Greenville Memorial Gardens at 7784 Augusta Rd., Piedmont, SC. If you wish to offer condolences on his behalf please consider contributing to the Parkison's Society of Greenville County.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store