Edward E. Styles, Sr.



Fountain Inn - Edward Eugene Styles Sr., 90, of 5133 Knighton Chapel Road went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.



He was born in Greenville County on April 18, 1930 to the late James Roy and Lucile Styles and was the widower of Wilma Lee Allen Styles of 61 years. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and had served the Lord at Poe Baptist Church where he was a S.S. Teacher and Deacon and Cedar Grove Baptist Church where was former music director. He was a retired Insurance Salesman with Liberty Life Insurance Company.



Surviving are two sons, Terry Styles of the home and Eddie Styles Jr. of Simpsonville; one sister, Shirley Smothers of Greenville; one grandson, Eric and a great-grandson, Zachary.



Graveside services will be conducted Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland East Memorial Park, 2206 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville by Rev. Dennis Lynn.



Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the graveside prior to the service.



Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.









