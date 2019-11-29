Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Edward Francis Warnick Obituary
Edward Francis Warnick

Greenville - Edward Francis Warnick, 89, of Greenville, died on Friday, November 29, 2019.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

See website for full obituary; condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
