Edward Francis Warnick
Greenville - Edward Francis Warnick, 89, of Greenville, died on Friday, November 29, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.
See website for full obituary; condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019