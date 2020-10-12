Edward Frederick Mues
Greenville - Edward F. Mues, 103, formerly of Berkeley Heights and Summit, NJ and Longboat Key, FL, passed away October 5th in Greenville, SC. He was predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn Moulton, in 1988; his granddaughter, Katie Proud, in 2005; his second wife, Jadwiga Pikor, in 2017; and his sister, Muriel Leckburg, in 2020. He is survived by his sons, E. Craig Mues (Arline) of Palm Desert, CA and Robert Mues (Betsy) of Dayton, OH; a daughter, Kathryn Spidel (George) of Piedmont, SC; a sister, Madeline Senchak (Dabby); a cousin, MaryJo Champlin (Bob); six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was born in Paterson, NJ in 1917, graduated from Eastside HS, and later graduated from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. When asked for the secret of his longevity, he gave credit to his "overactive guardian angel". He survived a train accident at age 16 in which his mother and sister were killed, and a car accident in which 3 of the 5 occupants died. Ed joined the Army in 1941 to begin flight training as a bomber pilot. When the Army assigned him to fighter pilot training, he chose instead to apply for, and was accepted to, Officer's Candidate School. The aforementioned car accident occurred as he and some buddies were going to town to celebrate. After being hospitalized for 6 months, he returned to work as a contracts and contract terminations specialist until his honorable discharge in 1946. He then went to work in NYC for the American Home Products Corporation, eventually retiring as an executive vice president in 1980. He and Evelyn enjoyed suburban life in NJ, raising their family, socializing with lifelong friends, and vacationing in Florida and Maine. After Evelyn's death, Ed married "Jaga", and shortly thereafter moved to Longboat Key, Fl. They traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia, and thoroughly enjoyed the cultural offerings of Sarasota. In retirement he became a prolific painter, and delighted in giving his paintings as gifts. At the Longboat Key Club, Ed was part of a regular foursome that customarily had the first morning tee time. He and Jaga moved to Cascades-Verdae, in Greenville, in December 2014, to be near Kathy and George. They thoroughly enjoyed making new friends and took advantage of the many offered activities. Ed would always say, "The greatest asset of the Cascades is the people who live here". He continued to play golf weekly well into his 102nd year!
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jim Buford; medical assistant, Twana Triplett; and the team at PartnerMD. A very special thanks to Dorothy Ross, who provided loving care during Ed's last two years. He was engaged in life until the day he died, and his was a life truly well-lived!
A memorial service will be held at St. Theresa's Mausoleum, Summit, NJ, in July of 2021.
Memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
in memory of Ed's granddaughter, Katie Proud. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com
.