Edward J. Swift Sr.
Edward J. Swift, Sr.

Simpsonville - Edward John Swift, Sr., 91, husband of Barbara Fritchman Swift, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Dr. Frank L. Swift and Emily Kimble Swift. He was the class valedictorian of St. Paul's Catholic High School in Scranton, PA. He attended the University of Scranton followed by two tours of duty in the U.S. Army. While residing in PA, he was co-owner of Tower Finance. The majority of his years in SC were as a finance manager in the automotive industry.

Mr. Swift was a recent member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his children, Dr. Edward J. Swift, Jr. (Margaret Ann), Don Swift (Elizabeth), John Swift (Kelly), Emily Haller (Matthew), and Megan Swift; grandchildren, Dr. Brian Swift, Kevin Swift, Anne Swift Boyd (Will), Cal Swift, Sam Swift, John Haller, and Emma Haller; and great grand daughters, Hadley and Avery Boyd.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School, 101 Hampton Ave., Greenville SC 29601.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.






Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
