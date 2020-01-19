Services
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Medlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Keith Medlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Keith Medlin Obituary
Edward Keith Medlin

York - Edward Keith "Red" Medlin, 85, of York passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home in York.

A Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, with Rev. Thomas B McPhail officiating. Visitation will be held at Bratton Funeral Home on Tuesday January 21, 2020, from 1-2 PM.

Edward was born in Davidson, NC on August 1, 1934. He worked in the textiles industry for over 25 years. He also owned a dry cleaning business in West Pelzer and York, South Carolina. After which, retiring from Aplix in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was an avid golfer for 40 years.

Edward was a son of the late Calvin Medlin and Ida Lewis Medlin.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Medlin, brother, Roy Medlin, grandson, Denver Brown, granddaughter, Jordan McCraw and great grandchildren, Harmony and Cody Brown. And his companion Mary Moss.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Medlin family.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -