Edward "Ed" Walter Smith
Greenville - Edward "Ed" Walter Smith passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2020. He was born in Washington, PA on July 11, 1937 to the late Barney H. and Helen Smith of Canonsburg, PA.
He loved his wonderful wife, Barbara Ann (McClelland) Smith, whom he affectionately called "Dolly"; they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three daughters: Susan Hutcherson (Tim), Sharon Leppard (Michael) and Amy Meyer (Alan); Six Cherished grandchildren: T.C. Hutcherson (Kari), Daniel Hutcherson, Shannon Pruitt (Sam), Adam Hutcherson, Ryan Leppard (Katie), and Will Meyer. He also has six precious great grandchildren.
He was very proud to have served in the U.S. Army. Ed retired from Sales with Servistar Hardware Co. and was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge of Canonsburg, PA.
Ed loved spending time with family, He also loved traveling, sunny beaches, working in his yard and had a special talent for fixing anything!
Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday May 24, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 with visitation prior from 2-2:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Greenville News from May 19 to May 22, 2020