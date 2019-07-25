|
|
Edwin Clay Timanus III
Fountain Inn - Clay Timanus, 68, of Fountain Inn, husband of Carol Abercrombie Timanus for 41 years, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Born in Lenoir, NC, he was a son of the late Edwin Clay Timanus II and Evelyn Gallucci Timanus. Clay was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Fountain Inn. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University and enjoyed a long career in the textile industry. Clay loved life and found immense joy in caring for his family, working in his yard, hunting and fishing, and putting a smile on the faces of others. He never met a stranger and was a constant reflection of God's unwavering love.
In addition to his wife Carol, and his mother, Evelyn, he is survived by his children, William Blake Timanus (Heather), Mary Elise Nichols (Brett), Caroline Carson Timanus, and Edwin Clay Timanus IV; grandchildren, Emma Davis Nichols and William Brett Nichols Jr.; sisters, Beth Hair (Bill), Della Marshall (John), and Cindy Hynds (Jim); mother-in-law, Mary Abercrombie; brother-in-law, Billy Abercrombie (Jan); and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Trinity UMC Fountain Inn with Rev. Murray Snow officiating.
The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 403 South Weston St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 25, 2019