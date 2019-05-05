Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Larkins' Sawmill
22 Graves Dr.
View Map
Edwin "Ed" William Evans

Taylors - Edwin "Ed" William Evans passed away on Saturday, April, 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Elyse Silver Evans, his son, Jeffrey Allen Evans, stepsons Jeffrey Scott Greenberg (Jennifer), Andrew Ross Greenberg (Kristina), and five grand children: Sophie, Charlotte and Leah Greenberg, and Aaron and Evan Greenberg. He is also survived by his brother, Newman Evans. Ed was predeceased by his parents Lorene Newman Evans and William Middleton Evans. He was also predeceased by his first wife Julia Rigsby Evans.

Born in Pratt City, Alabama, Ed moved to Greenville in 1965 where he was employed as Sales Manager by the Trane Company franchise Boodle Mechanics.

Ed's major joys were Shag Dancing, Auburn University and Clemson University athletics.

Funeral will be private. A celebration of life will be held o Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Larkins' Sawmill, 22 Graves Dr. from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

Condolences can be made at mackeymortuary.com. Please make any donation to Camp Courage through Greenville Memorial Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, Greenville, South Carolina.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019
