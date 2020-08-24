Effie Lee BrownGreer - Effie Lee Brown,81, of Greer passed away August 22, 2020. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother a true definition of what a Christian woman is. She loved unconditionally without boundaries; we are all better because of that.Survivors include her husband of the home; Gerald Brown, her children: Rick Marsh (Sheila), Debra Holliday, Teresa Keliikuli ( Herc), seven grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, She was predeceased by one son, Mike Marsh, and her siblings: Junior, George, James, Ray, Charles, Doug Chappell, Bernice Watson, Virgie Banderberg.Effie worked at Woodside Mills and Retired from G&E Produce Trucking.She loved her family, gardening and crotchet. She will be missed greatly until we see her again.A service will be held August 27, 2020 at 6:00PM with a visitation prior to the service from 5-6:00PM at Echo Hills Baptist Church where she was a member. The service will be officiated by Pastor Fred Brown.Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals is in charge of arrangements.