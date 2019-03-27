Eileen Ann Pitz O'Grady



Greenville - Eileen Ann Pitz O'Grady, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2019, in Greenville, SC surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 23, 1930 in Buffalo, New York and was the daughter of the late George William and Anna Evelyn Leedham Pitz. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and Jean Summers Business School.



Above all other accomplishments, she was a faithful Catholic and model of unconditional love for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, godchildren, and countless others. Eileen will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Early in her life, she was highly regarded for her stellar work ethic at the Western Savings Bank of New York, O'Keefe's Inc., and South Carolina Electric and Gas of Charleston. Eileen was known to all as a most faithful Catholic who modeled her faith and humility in all she did. She was a devout member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Greenville. Eileen is known by all for her baby whispering skills and ability to comfort others, always spreading love, joy, and peace wherever she was. In addition, Eileen had keen business and real estate acumen. She was an avid gardener, consummate homemaker, excellent cook and hostess, and an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, aunt, cousin, godmother, and faithful friend. Eileen lived her life as a follower of Jesus Christ, and while we know she rests in His arms for eternity, she will also live in our hearts forever.



Eileen is survived by her devoted husband, James Judge O'Grady, whom she married on October 25, 1952 and spent 66 beautiful years of marriage. She is also survived by 7 adoring children, Kathleen O'Grady Bagwell of Greenville, James O'Grady II (Margaret) of Roswell, GA, Colleen Sperando (Steven) of St. Charles, IL, Maureen Simpson (Timothy) of Macomb, MI, Dr. Sheila O'Grady-Irwin (Andrew) of Greenville, Sharon Fink (Richard) of Charlotte, NC, and Eileen Bobo (Charlie, III) of Greenville. She is also survived by adoring grandchildren, Anna Bagwell of Greenville, Jay Bagwell (Elisabeth) of Easley, Elizabeth Baek (Ray) of Fairfax, VA, James O'Grady III (Melissa) of Atlanta, GA, Thomas O'Grady of West Palm Beach, FL, Stephen Sperando (Sara) of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, Kathryn Odom (Sam) of Elburn, IL, Lauren Breeden (Joe) of Elburn, IL, Mary Simpson of Macomb, MI, Valerie Simpson of Gwangju, South Korea, Laura Simpson of Macomb, MI, Timothy Irwin of Greenville, Molly Irwin of Greenville, Matthew Irwin (Kristin) of Greenville, Kevin Irwin of Greenville, George Bobo and Charlie Bobo IV both of Greenville. She also has 15 cherished great-grandchildren. She is also survived by beloved aunts, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Pitz, her great-granddaughter, Sarah Baek, her grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.



A prayer vigil will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation following until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Taylors, SC with a reception in Croghan Hall immediately following the funeral. Burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park will follow the reception.



The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional, tender, loving care Eileen received from her caregivers, namely Pat, Clara, and Homestead Hospice.



Memorials may be made in the memory of Eileen Ann Pitz O'Grady to her alma mater, Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, 3860 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14226-3398.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary