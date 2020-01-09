Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Cauthen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Allgood Cauthen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Allgood Cauthen Obituary
Elaine Allgood Cauthen

Easley - Mrs. Elaine Allgood Cauthen, beloved wife of Rex Edward Cauthen, after a four year illness went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 8, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Joel Edward Allgood and Evelyn Heath Allgood, Elaine was retired from Furman University after thirty-one years of service. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Elaine loved music and before health issues prevented her from sharing her musical talent, she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed cross stitching, collecting antiques and researching family genealogy.

In addition to her devoted husband of forty-eight years, is a daughter, Mandy Roberts (Scott) of Taylors; and two grandchildren whom she adored, Brandon and Lexie Roberts. She is also survived by a brother, Eddie Allgood (Debbie) of Pickens.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, South Carolina. A visitation will occur before the service at 10:00 AM.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Ms. Shannon Brooks and Ms. Jodi Widener for their excellent and loving care for Elaine.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made in memory of Elaine to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road #1430, Easley, South Carolina 29642.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Cauthen family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now