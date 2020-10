Elaine BelangiaMauldin - Elaine Funk Belangia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Elaine was born Dec 7, 1942, the only child of the late Donald and Miriam Funk, in Kingstree, SC. She is survived by her husband Wash of Reevesville, SC; her son, Webb of Mauldin, SC; and daughter, Kelli Shrivastava of Mason, Ohio. More information is available at www.thomasmcafee.com