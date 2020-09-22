1/1
Elaine P. Koch
Elaine P. Koch

North Andover - Elaine P. (Johnson) Koch, 77, of North Andover, MA, formerly of Greer, SC died peacefully on Wednesday, September 16. She was the devoted wife of Henry A. Koch, with whom she just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

While living in Greer, SC, she was a member of Morningside Baptist Church. She and Henry lived there for over 13 years before moving back to Massachusetts.

Besides her loving husband, she is survived by four children, Linda D. Bennett (Robert) of Greenville, SC, Phyllis J. Johansen (Larry) of North Andover, John R. Koch of North Attleboro, and Daniel M. Koch (Alma) of Fountain Inn, SC. She is also survived by her beloved 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Johnson, and two sisters, Evelyn Todd and Ruth Davis.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the West Church, 27 Johnson St, Peabody, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Services will be livestreamed for those who will be unable to attend at https://youtu.be/UKiExkIZbwg

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to either the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or to the Kidney Transplant/Dialysis Assoc, P.O. Box 5136, Boston, MA 02205-1362, www.ktda.org For directions and view on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
