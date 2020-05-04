Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Wood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Elda Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elda Newsome

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elda Newsome Obituary
Elda Newsome

Greenville - Elda Leigh Robertson Newsome, 79, widow of William "Bill" Grayson Newsome, Jr., passed away May 3, 2020.

A native of High Point, North Carolina, daughter of the late Theodore and Hazel Yarborough Robertson, she was a homemaker and a member of Greer First Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Craig Newsome (Sylvia) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeff Newsome (Dana) of Macon, Georgia and Steve Newsome (Kris) of Richmond, Virginia; a brother, Hadley Robertson of Asheboro, North Carolina; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Samantha, Griffin and Karsen.

A private graveside service will be held at Wood Memorial Park and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 4 to May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -