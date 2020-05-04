|
Elda Newsome
Greenville - Elda Leigh Robertson Newsome, 79, widow of William "Bill" Grayson Newsome, Jr., passed away May 3, 2020.
A native of High Point, North Carolina, daughter of the late Theodore and Hazel Yarborough Robertson, she was a homemaker and a member of Greer First Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Craig Newsome (Sylvia) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeff Newsome (Dana) of Macon, Georgia and Steve Newsome (Kris) of Richmond, Virginia; a brother, Hadley Robertson of Asheboro, North Carolina; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Samantha, Griffin and Karsen.
A private graveside service will be held at Wood Memorial Park and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
Published in The Greenville News from May 4 to May 8, 2020