Eleanor Cunningham Garrett



Fountain Inn - Eleanor Cunningham Garrett, 78, widow of Jeter Garrett, Jr., went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 5, 2020.



Mrs. Garrett was born in Fountain Inn to the late Willie Lee Cunningham and Gladys Quane Cunningham. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.



Surviving are three sons and their wives, John and Angie Garrett, Jeff and Syndi Garrett and Joey and Michele Garrett; a daughter, Jan Garrett; seven grandchildren, Susan Kohlmorgen (Chris), Jake Garrett (Shauna), Josh Garrett (Abbey), Jody Garrett (Brittany), Jennifer Garrett, Rick Garrett and Blakely Garrett; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn Garrett and Jackson Garrett; a brother, Bobby Cunningham (Nancy) and two sisters, Dorothy Cunningham and Jean Brownlee. She was predeceased by a sister, Peggy Bailey.



Visitation will be 5-7pm Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service.



Funeral Services will be 3pm Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Cannon Memorial Park.



The family would like to say a special Thank You to Interim Hospice and Brianna Roper for all the compassion and care they gave to Mrs. Eleanor.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1279 S Frontage Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644



Fletcher Funeral Service









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store