Eleanor Harris
Greenville - Eleanor Seal Harris, 82, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.
Born in Birmingham, AL, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Georgia Edwards Seal.
She is survived by her daughter, Holly Harris Smith and husband, Thomas; son, Drew Harris; three grandchildren, Hayley, Emily, and Kendall Smith; and one brother, Kenneth Seal.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 20, 2019