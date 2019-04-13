|
Electa "Jeannie" Ralls
Mauldin - Electa "Jeannie" Ralls 58 of Mauldin, SC passed away April 7, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Curtis and Helen Wilson, August 14, 1960 in Greenville, SC. Jeannie graduated from Greer High School in 1978.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Darryl Ralls Sr.; one daughter, Mimi Allen, (Antonio) of Simpsonville, SC; two sons, Kalea Ralls of Greenville, SC and Darryl Ralls Jr. of the home; two brothers, William Wilson of Mauldin, SC and Joel Wilson of Duncan, SC and three granddaughters and one step-granddaughter.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Beasley Funeral Home on Augusta Rd. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at noon.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 13, 2019