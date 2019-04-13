Services
Beasley Funeral Home Inc
715 Augusta Street
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 520-2997
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Beasley Funeral Home Inc
715 Augusta Street
Greenville, SC 29605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Electa Ralls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Electa "Jeannie" Ralls


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Electa "Jeannie" Ralls Obituary
Electa "Jeannie" Ralls

Mauldin - Electa "Jeannie" Ralls 58 of Mauldin, SC passed away April 7, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Curtis and Helen Wilson, August 14, 1960 in Greenville, SC. Jeannie graduated from Greer High School in 1978.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Darryl Ralls Sr.; one daughter, Mimi Allen, (Antonio) of Simpsonville, SC; two sons, Kalea Ralls of Greenville, SC and Darryl Ralls Jr. of the home; two brothers, William Wilson of Mauldin, SC and Joel Wilson of Duncan, SC and three granddaughters and one step-granddaughter.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Beasley Funeral Home on Augusta Rd. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at noon.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now