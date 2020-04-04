|
|
Mr. Elihu Wigington, Jr.
Piedmont, SC - Elihu Wigington, Jr., age 90, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Anderson County, Mr. Wigington was a son of the late Elihu and Lucile Richey Wigington. He graduated from Welcome High School. Mr. Wigington farmed and did machine shop work as well as owned and operated Wigington Surplus.
Mr. Wigington was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church for 63 years, where he belonged to the Dewitt Boggs Sunday School Class for many years and most recently the Fellowship Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Ruritan Club.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews. Mr. Wigington was predeceased by his wife, Bessie Gibson Wigington; four brothers, James, Robert, Frank, and Charles Wigington; and a sister, Dorothy Wigington Addis.
Private graveside funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Chad Campbell officiating. If you would like to attend the service, please park on site, stay in your car and it will be broadcast by FM radio. Instructions will be given upon arrival.
Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund, 101 Pisgah Road, Easley, SC 29642.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020