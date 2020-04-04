Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Resources
More Obituaries for Elihu Wigington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elihu Wigington Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elihu Wigington Jr. Obituary
Mr. Elihu Wigington, Jr.

Piedmont, SC - Elihu Wigington, Jr., age 90, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Anderson County, Mr. Wigington was a son of the late Elihu and Lucile Richey Wigington. He graduated from Welcome High School. Mr. Wigington farmed and did machine shop work as well as owned and operated Wigington Surplus.

Mr. Wigington was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church for 63 years, where he belonged to the Dewitt Boggs Sunday School Class for many years and most recently the Fellowship Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Ruritan Club.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews. Mr. Wigington was predeceased by his wife, Bessie Gibson Wigington; four brothers, James, Robert, Frank, and Charles Wigington; and a sister, Dorothy Wigington Addis.

Private graveside funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Chad Campbell officiating. If you would like to attend the service, please park on site, stay in your car and it will be broadcast by FM radio. Instructions will be given upon arrival.

Family members are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund, 101 Pisgah Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elihu's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now