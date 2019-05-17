|
|
Elinor "Ellie" Swett Wilson
Greenville - Elinor (Ellie) Swett Wilson, died May 14, 2019, at her home in Greenville.
Survived by her wife, Laurie Gentry; sons Andrew Wilson of Wilmington, NC, and Timothy Wilson (Cindy) of Greenville; grandchildren Ava, Gavin and Rowan; former husband, John Wilson; brothers Henry Swett (Connie) and David Swett (Jane); numerous nieces and nephews, and many much-loved friends.
A celebration of Ellie's life will be held at North Anderson Community Church Presbyterian (NACCP), 4200 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, on Saturday, May 18, at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Jubilee House/CDCA in Nicaragua, given in care of NACCP.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on May 17, 2019