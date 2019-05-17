Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
North Anderson Community Church Presbyterian
4200 Liberty Hwy
Anderson, SC
Elinor Swett "Ellie" Wilson


Elinor Swett "Ellie" Wilson Obituary
Elinor "Ellie" Swett Wilson

Greenville - Elinor (Ellie) Swett Wilson, died May 14, 2019, at her home in Greenville.

Survived by her wife, Laurie Gentry; sons Andrew Wilson of Wilmington, NC, and Timothy Wilson (Cindy) of Greenville; grandchildren Ava, Gavin and Rowan; former husband, John Wilson; brothers Henry Swett (Connie) and David Swett (Jane); numerous nieces and nephews, and many much-loved friends.

A celebration of Ellie's life will be held at North Anderson Community Church Presbyterian (NACCP), 4200 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, on Saturday, May 18, at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Jubilee House/CDCA in Nicaragua, given in care of NACCP.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on May 17, 2019
