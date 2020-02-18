|
|
Elio Richard Morris
Greenville - Elio Richard Morris, 86, of Taylors, died Sunday February 16, 2020. Born in Certara, Switzerland, he was the son of the late Plinio and Fulvia Morris. He retired after working many years as the Director of Purchasing at General Electric and Digital Equipment Corporation. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Sheran Morris, in 1999. They both were members of Prince of Peace Catholic Church for over 45 years.
Elio is survived by his two daughters, Michele M. Rossi (Ronald) and Nancilee M. Toth (Jeffrey); and his two grandchildren, J. Cole Rossi and Casey A. Rossi.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1209 Brushy Creek Rd., Taylors, SC 29687. A funeral service at the church will follow at 10:00am. Burial services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville, SC 29609.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of South Carolina at .
Online condolences may be made at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020