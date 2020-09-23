1/
Elise Roper Landreth
Elise Roper Landreth

Tallahassee, FL - Elise Roper Landreth, 96, wife of the late Col. Landrum Roy Landreth, Sr., died Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Born in Fair Play, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Elijah and Dessie Grant Roper.

Mrs. Landreth was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a devout Christian who loved Jesus and instilled that in her children. She loved her family dearly, and always put them first. Mrs. Landreth loved a good joke and enjoyed telling funny stories. She was a very giving person and was always thoughtful in the gifts she gave. Mrs. Landreth was a volunteer at Tallahassee Community Hospital and enjoyed their senior programs. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Carithers and Dorothy Hendrix.

She is survived by two sons, Landrum Roy Landreth, Jr. and Mark Landreth; two daughters-in-law, Nancy Garland and Theresa Aldridge; grandson, Todd Landreth; step-granddaughter, Heather Martin; and sister, Mozelle Childers.

Due to COVID concerns, a service to celebrate Mrs. Landreth's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Army Emergency Relief, www.armyemergencyrelief.org.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
