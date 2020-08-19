Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Gunter
Simpsonville - Beth Gunter, 60, of Simpsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Daniel G. Gray and the late Libby Gray-Alexander. A 1981 graduate of Clemson University she loved Clemson football and spending time at the lake and beach with her family. She was a high school science teacher across Greenville County for almost thirty years.
Beth is survived by her children, Chris Broyles of Simpsonville, Dr. Cory Broyles (Danielle) of Charlotte, and Taylor Gunter (Josh Wilson) of Fountain Inn; grandchildren, Kyler Broyles, Flynn Broyles, Malaki Wilson, and Layla Wilson; one sister, Debbie Alphin (Phil) of Simpsonville; a nephew, Jeremy Guthrie; a great-niece, Gray Guthrie; and her Aunt Judy Brooks.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 starting at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Carroll Caldwell officiating.
Burial will follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, Fountain Inn.
The family requests that everyone wear their best Clemson Tiger attire as we celebrate Beth's life.
We request that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
