Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Banton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Beth" Banton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Beth" Banton Obituary
Elizabeth "Beth" Banton

Taylors - Elizabeth Imo gene Johnson Banton, 88, passed away on September 21, 2019.

A native of Greer, daughter of the late Conway and Rownie Barton Johnson, she was a retired employee of First Citizens Bank and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, Forrest "Bush" Banton (Carole) of Taylors; two sisters, Frankie Ponder of Greer and Dorothy Garner of Southern Pines, NC; one granddaughter, Jessica Banton and four great-grandchildren, Addison Banton, Lizzie Banton, Emma Morris and Joe Morris.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery conducted by Rev. Jeff Shirley.

Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.

The families are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greer Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now