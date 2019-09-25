|
|
Elizabeth "Beth" Banton
Taylors - Elizabeth Imo gene Johnson Banton, 88, passed away on September 21, 2019.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late Conway and Rownie Barton Johnson, she was a retired employee of First Citizens Bank and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Forrest "Bush" Banton (Carole) of Taylors; two sisters, Frankie Ponder of Greer and Dorothy Garner of Southern Pines, NC; one granddaughter, Jessica Banton and four great-grandchildren, Addison Banton, Lizzie Banton, Emma Morris and Joe Morris.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery conducted by Rev. Jeff Shirley.
Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.
The families are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greer Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 25, 2019