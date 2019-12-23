|
Elizabeth "Beth" Baughcome
Newberry - Elizabeth "Beth" Brockman Baughcome, 77, of Newberry, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at JF Hawkins Nursing Home.
She was born on May 16, 1942 in Spartanburg, a daughter of the late Arnold and Rachel Henson Brockman
Beth was a member of the United Methodist Church, Trinity Campus, Greenville, SC. She was a registered nurse who began her nursing career in Richmond, VA and continued her career in SC.
She served as a state officer in the SC State Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and as a PTA lobbyist is South Carolina for education. Through the years, she participated in many volunteer roles in support of her children.
Survivors include her children, Sabrina Posey (Sean) and James Baughcome, Jr. (Michelle) all of Powdersville, SC, and Sharah Clark (Bret) of Newberry, SC grandchildren, Bailey and Jordyn Clark, Jacob Posey and Tyler Baughcome; siblings, Gary Brockman (Sherry) of Spartanburg, SC and Mike Brockman.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Gerald Baughcome, Sr.; and brothers, Richard and Jim Brockman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Rev. James Henricks.
Memorials are suggested the .
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.
Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry, SC is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019