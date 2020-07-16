1/
Elizabeth Buchanan Bagwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Buchanan Bagwell

Greenville - Elizabeth Buchanan Bagwell, 96, wife of the late James Bagwell, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Ollie Buchanan.

Ms. Bagwell was of the Baptist faith. She was an avid bowler and was a girl's basketball coach with the Monoghan YMCA. Her biggest love and passion was her family that she cherished.

She is survived by a son, Robert Bagwell (Sue); a daughter-in-law, Linda Bagwell; a brother, George Buchanan; five grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Danny and Gerald Bagwell; a sister, Obera Bright; a brother, John Buchanan; and granddaughter, Samantha Wilkins.

Ms. Bagwell will lie in state on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Graceland West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved