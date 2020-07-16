Elizabeth Buchanan Bagwell
Greenville - Elizabeth Buchanan Bagwell, 96, wife of the late James Bagwell, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Ollie Buchanan.
Ms. Bagwell was of the Baptist faith. She was an avid bowler and was a girl's basketball coach with the Monoghan YMCA. Her biggest love and passion was her family that she cherished.
She is survived by a son, Robert Bagwell (Sue); a daughter-in-law, Linda Bagwell; a brother, George Buchanan; five grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Danny and Gerald Bagwell; a sister, Obera Bright; a brother, John Buchanan; and granddaughter, Samantha Wilkins.
Ms. Bagwell will lie in state on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Graceland West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St, Greenville, SC 29605.
