Elizabeth Croxton Gregory
Greenville - Elizabeth Croxton Gregory, age 91, of Greenville, SC went to be with her Lord, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Elizabeth graduated with a nursing degree from Greenville General Hospital Nursing School in 1952. She worked for St. Francis Downton for over 44 years as a surgical supervisor until her retirement.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Todd Gregory (Heidi) and Duane Gregory (Emily). She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Gregory and her parents William and Lula Croxton; son, Michael Gregory; daughter, Susan Gregory.
Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation, 7115 Foundation, PO BOX 632660 Cincinnati, OH 45263-2660 or McCall Hospice House, 1836 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
