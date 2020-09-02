1/1
Elizabeth Croxton Gregory
Elizabeth Croxton Gregory

Greenville - Elizabeth Croxton Gregory, age 91, of Greenville, SC went to be with her Lord, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Elizabeth graduated with a nursing degree from Greenville General Hospital Nursing School in 1952. She worked for St. Francis Downton for over 44 years as a surgical supervisor until her retirement.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Todd Gregory (Heidi) and Duane Gregory (Emily). She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Gregory and her parents William and Lula Croxton; son, Michael Gregory; daughter, Susan Gregory.

Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation, 7115 Foundation, PO BOX 632660 Cincinnati, OH 45263-2660 or McCall Hospice House, 1836 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.

Online obituary and guest registry at www.mackeycenturydrive.com




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
