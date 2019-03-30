Elizabeth Davis Moore



Charlotte, NC - Elizabeth Davis Moore, 76, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence in Charlotte, NC. A native of Greenville County, Ms. Moore was born to the late Ruth and Ellis Davis. She attended Furman University as she completed her nursing education. Ms. Moore enjoyed a successful career as a registered nurse, which included working for the Athletic Department at Clemson University, in the OR at Greenville General, and ultimately retiring from Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2009. She was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Willis; and sister, Nancy Kelly. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Bynum (Michael) of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Cameron Bynum; brother, Ellis Davis, Jr. (Marie); and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com. Visitation will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations Century Drive, with the funeral service beginning 2:00 PM in the chapel. Rev. Neil Cochran will officiate; burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations Century Drive. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary