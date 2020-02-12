|
Elizabeth "Libby" Dean Brissey
Greenville - Elizabeth "Libby" Dean Brissey, 66, beloved wife of William C. Brissey, Jr. of Greenville, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC she was the daughter of the late John Thomas Dean, Jr. and Elizabeth Josephine Camerio Dean. After receiving her BS in Accounting from Columbia College, Libby began her career in accounting and continued her education at Furman University. She retired as a CPA at Greenville Hospital Systems after 35 years of service.
In addition to her husband of 32 years, she is loved and mourned by her children Amanda Wood and Gregg Deshields of Taylors and David Brissey and Dawn Napoli of Piedmont; a brother, Dr. John Thomas Dean, III and his wife, Joanne Pizzuto Dean of Easley; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five nieces and nephews and their families and her feline fur-baby, Lexie. Libby was predeceased by her daughter, Sonya Lynn Andrews.
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020