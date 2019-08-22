Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Elizabeth "Lib" Goodwin


1924 - 2019
Elizabeth "Lib" Goodwin Obituary
Elizabeth "Lib" Goodwin

Easley - Elizabeth "Lib" Smith Goodwin, 95, widow of Clyde Daniel Goodwin, passed away, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Mrs. Goodwin, born July 27, 1924, in the Powdersville Community of Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late William Roy Smith and Eula McCall Smith.

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Verenda Chastain (James) of Piedmont, and Denise Hicks of Williamston; four grandchildren, Dana Chastain, Tiffany Porter (Philip); Kyle Hicks (Courtney), and Brad Hicks (Jennifer); four great grandchildren, Eli Porter, Gray Porter, Luke Hicks, and Jeremy Hicks; a brother, Bobby Smith; and a sister, Mae Westbrook; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Mrs. Goodwin was preceded in death by brothers, William "Bill" Smith, W.M. Smith, Leland "Red" Smith, Herman Smith, and Harold Smith; and a sister, Bernice Huff.

The visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Brookdale Easley and Kindred Hospice of Greenville for their kindness and care during Mrs. Goodwin's extended illness

Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice of Greenville, 15 Brendan Way, Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 22, 2019
