Elizabeth H Johnson
Greenville - Mrs. Elizabeth "Liz" Hill Johnson, 65, of Greenville, passed on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home.
Funeral Service: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 3:00pm, at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with a Private burial.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.