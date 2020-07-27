Elizabeth Jane Lacy McMahan



Greenville - Elizabeth (Betty, Ibby) Jane Lacy McMahan, age 98, passed away July 24, 2020, at the Woodlands at Furman where she had resided since 2011.



She was born in Lee County, Kentucky, on September 15, 1921 to James Arthur and Margaret Smyth Lacy. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Maurice Weston McMahan.



Although the oldest child, she outlived all of her siblings, Edna Grace Thacker, Frances Ruth Debes, James Arthur Lacy, and Nancy June Gross. She is survived by daughter, Margaret Rockwell (Ted), son, Kevin McMahan (Clare); grandchildren, Megan Rockwell (Bill Weisbrod), Clare Jackson (Dustin), Daniel Lasater (Alicia); and great-grandchildren James Weisbrod, Chloe and Brayden Lasater, and Ellie Jackson.



Growing up, Elizabeth's family always put an emphasis on education and her father taught her to read before she began attending school. After graduating from Lee County High School, she attended Lees Presbyterian College in Jackson, Kentucky, completed a two year degree program and returned to Lee County to teach in a two room schoolhouse. A year later, she joined her sisters in Cincinnati and worked for the WWII effort at Wright Aeronautical, where her life changed forever when she was introduced to a young engineer, Maurice (Mac) McMahan. At the completion of WWII, both of their war effort jobs ended; Betty returned home to Kentucky to teach and Mac accepted an engineering job in New Jersey. An engagement ring mailed to Kentucky and a train trip to New Jersey reunited them and they were married December, 1945.



Betty was devoted to her family and worked tirelessly to make a wonderful loving home. Her skills were many and she never shied away from trying new challenges - she loved being busy at home. She sewed everything from tailored suits to pleated drapes, refinished and upholstered antique furniture, made quilts and did anything else she put her mind to. She could and would cook up anything and everything to her family's delight. Her pie baking skills were just one of the many talents she passed on to her family, although her pies will remain unrivaled. She was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church and volunteered in their circle groups. Reading and crosswords were favorite pastimes when she was sitting still. When she first moved to assisted living at Woodlands, she asked if she could get a job - she just wasn't used to having everything taken care of. She never lost her sense of humor and was feisty but never unkind.



Above all, Betty would and did do so much for all of those fortunate enough to know her. She was never more than a phone call away to help others who were ill or in need. Her family members received her constant unconditional love, encouragement and support. She's been asking to go home to Kentucky for years and will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Mac in the beautiful rolling bluegrass hills of Hazel Green, Kentucky. Rest In Peace, dear mom.









