Elizabeth Jones Johnson Robertson
Elizabeth Jones Johnson Robertson

Fair Play, SC - Elizabeth Jones Johnson Robertson, 83, of Fair Play, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Mr. And Mrs. Frank Calhoun And Thelma Jones Johnson. She was the wife of the late Hugh Patrick "Skeet" Robertson. She attended Winthrop College and transferred to Limestone College and graduated from there in 1958. She retired from Greenville County Schools after 30 years of teaching. She loved her profession and kept in touch with many of her students and their accomplishments over the years. She won Teacher of The Year at Lakeview Middle School during the 1978-1979 school year. Elizabeth and Skeet shared a love of traveling and camping. They enjoyed their adventures across the United States. She adored animals of any kind. Elizabeth was known by many names by family and friends such as Liz, Lib, Foster, and Mammie. She was predeceased by her brother Frank Calhoun "Pete" Johnson II, and her sister, Sarah Jacquelyn "Susie" Johnson Addis. She is survived by her brother in law, Thomas "Pete" Addis, niece, Jerri Johnson Clardy and her boyfriend Alan, nephew, Frank Calhoun "Rusty" Johnson and wife Opal, nephew, Steven Blair Addis and wife Deborah, niece Lea Scaringe and husband Anthony, Great nephews and nieces Logan Clardy, Jessica Rhoades and Zach, Ivy Johnson, Colby Johnson and Hannah Addis. Great Great nieces and nephews Jakoby Gibson, Starlyn Clardy London Clardy, Knox Clardy and Collins Gibson. In Lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to the Shriner's Hospital in Memory of Elizabeth Jones Johnson Robertson. Funeral Services: Friday, October 23rd, 2020, 1 PM, Cremation Society of SC- Westville Funerals Chapel, 6010 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
