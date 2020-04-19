Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Elizabeth Lee Swofford Bolt

Elizabeth Lee Swofford Bolt Obituary
Elizabeth Lee Swofford Bolt

Greenville - Betty Swofford Bolt of Greenville, S.C. died Saturday April 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Born August 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Robert Poag and Eleanor Parrott Swofford. She was a graduate of Laurens High School and Furman University, class of 1954. She taught school briefly, worked at Texize Chemicals a number of years, and retired from the Fluor Corporation.

Betty had many hobbies. She was an avid reader, worked the newspaper puzzles daily, and always enjoyed a game of bridge. She treasured the time spent at the vacation property at Lake Greenwood and enjoyed gardening both at the lake and at home.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John W. Bolt; her children: David, Malinda (Bit) McMillan, and Marie (Ron) Vandegrift; 6 grandchildren: Matthew, Lisa, Amy, Michael, Taylor and Shannon; 1 great-grandchild Zehra; and four brothers: Bob, Aubrey, John (Mary Ellen), and Joe (Sharon). A fifth brother, Charles, predeceased her.

Betty was a long-time member of Rosemont Baptist Church and memorials can be made to her church at 2267 Dillard Road, Waterloo, S.C. 29384.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
