Elizabeth "Lib" Lipscomb Richardson
Greenville - Elizabeth "Lib" Lipscomb Richardson, 84, widow of William "Billy" Henry Richardson, Jr., of Greenville, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late John Williams and Mary Gladys Campbell Lipscomb.
Lib was a member of Christ Church Episcopal where she served on Altar Guild, Tuesday Night Healing Service, and ECW. She was a graduate of Greenville High School Class of 1953, earned a bachelor's degree from Furman University, and was Vice President of Palmetto Loom Reed Co. Lib was involved in countless other community organizations including: United Ministries, Junior League of Greenville, past president of The Assembly, member of The Debutante Club of Greenville, Poinsett Club, past president of Dorothy Haynsworth Garden Club, Fundraising Committee of Guild of the Greenville Symphony Tour of Homes, and a Furman University Olli student.
She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn "Kitty" Richardson Allen, Elizabeth "Liz" Lipscomb Richardson Jones, and Gladys Lipscomb Richardson; six grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Livingston, William Edgeworth Beattie, Elizabeth Richardson Beattie, Benjamin Campbell Usry, Sarah Elizabeth Usry, and Eleanor Louise Usry; a sister, Mary Gladys Lipscomb Dyke; and several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Lib was preceded in death by a son, William H. "Billy" Richardson III; two brothers, John Williams Lipscomb and James Campbell Lipscomb; and a sister, Margaret Anel Lipscomb Ulmer.
The memorial service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, with the visitation following until 5:00 p.m. in McCall Parlor and McKissick Refectory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A Child's Haven, 20 Martin Dr., Suite 6732, Greenville, SC 29617; FAVOR, 355 Woodruff Rd., Suite 303, Greenville, SC 29607; Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church St., Greenville, SC 29601; or to a .
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019