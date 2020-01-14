Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Elizabeth Murray "Betty" Vaughn

Elizabeth Murray "Betty" Vaughn Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Murray Vaughn

Greenville - Elizabeth "Betty" Murray Vaughn, 93, widow of Jennings Vaughn, of Greenville, died Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Born in South Wales, United Kingdom, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Lampard and Joseph Harold Murray, Sr. Mrs. Vaughn was a member of Monaghan United Methodist Church, where she visited members in nursing homes and shut ins. She enjoyed quilting and made quilts for her grandchildren, great grandchildren and other children she knew.

She is survived by her children, Bobbie Jean Morgan and husband Eules of Florence, SC and Elizabeth Ann Smith and husband David of Valdese, NC; grandchildren, James T. Carter, III, Elizabeth Rose, Melora Ciucci, Amber Dubay and Elisa Gardner; great grandchildren, Lauren, Gavin, Haden, Jillian, Billy, Morgan and Steven; and a great-great grandchild, Weston.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mae Cason; brothers, Bill Murray, Gordon Murray, and Harold Murray; and a great-great grandchild, Liam.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Graceland East Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Monaghan United Methodist Church, 2 McBeth Street, Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
