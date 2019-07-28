Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Elizabeth Perkins Aiken Obituary
Elizabeth Perkins Aiken

Greenville - Elizabeth Perkins Aiken passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at her second home in her beloved Poland, Ohio.

She was born in Newcastle, PA to the late John Nash and Shirley Kerr Perkins. She grew up blissfully on the rolling hills surrounding Lake Evans.

Elizabeth became involved in cheerleading, ultimately winning the award, "Miss Ohio Cheerleader" as top cheerleader in the state. Cheering became the standard for her life. Elizabeth graduated Springfield Local High School and The University of South Carolina with a business degree. She settled into a career in software sales and spent 15 years at Enterprise Computer Systems, where she excelled at sales and management, making many lifetime friends there. She met her husband, Barton Aiken, on a blind date in 1999, and their twenty-year romance began. A year later she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, inspiring her to embrace her life and loves all the more.

She filled her coming years with friends, charity, travel, acting, pageants, and equestrian activities. Elizabeth performed in five theatrical productions locally. She worked with numerous charities, became Mrs. Globe North America in 2010, and spent countless hours riding her horse, Trojan, and visiting with her "barn family". Elizabeth was a life member of the Junior League of Greenville and the Daughters of the American Revolution. With her dog Bodie ever by her side, Elizabeth embraced various passions, but none greater than her love of people. Her selfless charm and warmth were a blessing to many.

She is survived by her mother and her husband, both of Greenville.

In addition to her father, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, John Kerr Perkins.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Simpsonville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Miracle Hill Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019
